Charlotte Hornets' Miles Bridges facing domestic violence and child abuse charges

Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges faces felony domestic violence and child abuse charges stemming from an alleged assault in Los Angeles last month, the district attorney said Tuesday.

Bridges, 24, was arrested June 29 in Los Angeles and was freed after posting $130,000 bail.

Prosecutors on Tuesday filed one felony count of injuring a child’s parent and two felony counts of child abuse against Bridges, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón said.

The district attorney’s office said that it involved an alleged assault on Bridges’ girlfriend, and that it happened in front of their two children around June 27 and June 28.

“Domestic violence creates physical, mental and emotional trauma that has a lasting impact on survivors,” Gascón said in a statement. "Children who witness family violence are especially vulnerable and the impact on them is immeasurable."

More details about what prosecutors allege occurred were not clear. A spokesperson for the district attorney’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The case "includes an allegation of causing great bodily injury on the domestic violence victim," the district attorney's office statement said.

Bridges is expected to be arraigned in court Wednesday, the statement said.

The criminal case did not appear to be in online court records Tuesday night, and it was not clear who Bridges’ attorney is.

The Hornets said in a statement Tuesday that they were aware of the charges filed against Bridges.

“These are very serious charges that we will continue to monitor,” the statement, tweeted from the team’s public relations account, said. “As this is a legal matter, we will have no further comment at this time.”

Bridges, who has played with the Hornets since 2018, had a breakout 2021-2022 season, averaging 20.2 points, seven rebounds and 3.8 assists per game.

He was drafted 12th overall in the 2018 NBA draft by the Los Angeles Clippers, who then traded the draft rights to the Hornets.

If you or someone you know is facing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence hotline for help at (800) 799-SAFE (7233), or go to www.thehotline.org for more. States often have domestic violence hotlines as well.