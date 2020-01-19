After a 50-year drought, the Kansas City Chiefs will return to the Super Bowl after taking down the Tennessee Titans on Sunday in the AFC championship game, 35-24.
For the second week in a row, the Chiefs overcame an early double-digit deficit after the underdog Titans got out to an early start in the first quarter. Running back Derrick Henry rushed for a touchdown after the team converted a gutsy fourth-and-two play earlier in the drive.
But quarterback Patrick Mahomes put on a Super Bowl-worthy performance in front of a home crowd at Arrowhead Stadium, with two passing touchdowns and a 27-yard rushing touchdown, the longest such of his career, in the first half. By halftime, the Chiefs were leading 21-17.
And they didn’t look back after that.
Mahomes and the offense tacked on another two touchdowns in the fourth quarter after a scoreless third, solidifying their place in Super Bowl LIV and avoiding a second year in a row of heartbreak in the AFC title game.
But the game was a reality check for the sixth-seed Titans, a team that had electric momentum after an unexpected playoff run in which it knocked out two heavy favorites, the New England Patriots and the Baltimore Ravens.
The Chiefs will play either the San Francisco 49ers or the Green Bay Packers in the Super Bowl on Feb. 2, in Miami. The second-seed Packers will play the first-seed 49ers in the Bay Area for the NFC championship title on Sunday evening.
The Chiefs have only appeared in one Super Bowl, in January 1970, when the American Football League and the National Football League were still in the midst of merging their operations. The AFL Chiefs won that matchup against the NFL's Minnesota Vikings, 23-7.
Since then, Kansas City has made several playoff appearances, often petering out in the wild card and divisional rounds. Last year, the Chiefs lost to Tom Brady and the New England Patriots in the AFC title game, and the Patriots went on to win the Super Bowl.