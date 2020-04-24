Cincinnati Bengals take LSU quarterback Joe Burrow as No. 1 pick in NFL Draft

Louisiana State University quarterback Joe Burrow became the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL’s 2020 Draft on Wednesday night.
Burrow, who won the 2019 Heisman Trophy and led LSU to a national title over Clemson University in January, was picked up by the Cincinnati Bengals. The redshirt senior was expected to be the first round pick as questions continue to swirl around the future of longtime Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton.
"Enough talk. Time to get to work," Burrow tweeted after the announcement.
Burrow threw 463 yards and five touchdowns in the championship game that brought LSU its fourth title. The 23-year-old began his collegiate career at Ohio State University in 2015, where he played in only 10 games, and transferred to LSU in 2018.
The Bengals are in desperate need for new blood after an abysmal season last year. Dalton, who was drafted to the team in 2011, dragged during the 2019 season before being benched. He was replaced by rookie Ryan Finley after an 0-8 start to the season, only to return once the Bengals lost another three games.
Whether Dalton is traded or released by the Bengals before the start of the new season remains unknown.
The NFL Draft, typically a star-studded event featuring young promising players, was held virtually this year due to social distancing restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic.