Clemson University quarterback Trevor Lawrence has tested positive for Covid-19 and is dealing with "mild symptoms," the school announced Thursday.

Lawrence, college football's best-known player and potential No. 1 pick of the next NFL draft, is in isolation and will miss the Tigers' game Saturday against Boston College, Clemson Coach Dabo Swinney said.

“Trevor has authorized us this evening to announce that he has tested positive for Covid-19 and is now in isolation," Swinney said in a statement.

"He is doing well with mild symptoms but will not be available for this week’s game against Boston College. While we certainly will miss Trevor, this is an opportunity for other guys to step up and we’re excited about competing against a very good BC team on Saturday. Go Tigers.”

Swinney's statement did not address Clemson's Nov. 7 game at Notre Dame, a matchup that could have major post-season implications.

The junior from Cartersville, Georgia, has led the Tigers to national championship games in each of his first two seasons. The Tigers beat Alabama to win it all when Lawrence was a freshman, before losing the title game to LSU early this year.

The Tigers have won all six of their games so far this season and are ranked No.1 in the Associated Press poll.