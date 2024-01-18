Colts owner Jim Irsay found unresponsive and struggling to breathe last month, police report says

Police administered Narcan to Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay to help revive him after he was found at his home last month breathing abnormally and with bluish skin, authorities said.

Irsay was unconscious when police arrived at his Carmel, Indiana, estate, about 4:30 a.m. on Dec. 8, according to an incident report from Carmel police released to NBC News on Wednesday.

Irsay, 64, had fallen and was unresponsive in his bathroom before staff moved him to his bed, where police found him laboring to breathe, according to the incident report.

“Irsay was unconscious with abnormal breathing (agonal breathing), a weak pulse, and he was cold to the touch. Officers attempted to wake him with a sternum rub, but he was unresponsive,” the incident report said. “Mr. Irsay’s pupils were constricted (pinpoint) and his skin had a bluish tint.”

An officer administered a dose of Narcan, the opioid overdose antidote, "which he responded slightly to," the report said.

Officers were able to attach an automated external defibrillator, known as an AED. Paramedics then arrived “and took over lifesaving efforts,” according to the incident report.

“At this time, it is unknown what Mr. Irsay had ingested prior to our arrival," the report said.

It’s unclear whether the December incident was related to a “severe respiratory illness” the Colts said earlier this month that Irsay was being treated for.

The Colts, responding to NBC News’ request for comment, said Wednesday in a statement: “Mr. Irsay continues to recover from his respiratory illness. We will have no further comment on his personal health, and we continue to ask that Jim and his family’s privacy be respected.”

In November, Irsay appeared on an episode of HBO’s “Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel,” and spoke openly about his struggles with addiction, according to The Indianapolis Star. He told journalist Andrea Kremer that he battled alcoholism, became addicted to pain pills after nearly two dozen surgeries related to his powerlifting career, and has been to rehab 15 times.

The Colts finished the regular season 9-8, narrowly missing the playoffs.