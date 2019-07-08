Breaking News Emails
American teenage tennis sensation Cori "Coco" Gauff's stunning streak at Wimbledon ended Monday when she lost against Romanian Simona Halep.
The fourth-round match ended 6-3, 6-3, keeping 15-year-old Gauff from a spot in the quarterfinals at the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club.
Coming into Monday's action, Halep, who won last year's French Open, was the world's No. 7-ranked women's singles player — far up the chain from Gauff at No. 139.
"I tried my best today but it wasn't meant to be ... thank you London," Gauff posted to her Instagram Stories less than an hour after losing, accompanied by a picture of her grinning and waving as she left the court.
Gauff's nickname "Coco" began its rapid rise into household familiarity with her first-round upset of her childhood idol Venus Williams.
She then shocked with wins against Magdalena Rybarikova of Slovakia and Polona Hercog of Slovenia.
Her parents have gained their own attention for their enthusiastic cheering and emotional reactions from the stands.
The only females younger than Gauff to reach Round of 16 in the modern era of Wimbledon are Jennifer Capriati, Steffi Graf and Andrea Jaeger.