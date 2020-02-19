Cowboys star Amari Cooper responds to hoax that he was shot: 'Fake news'

The reports of the shooting of Dallas Cowboy's wide receiver Amari Cooper are so exaggerated that they are completely untrue.
Cooper was forced to respond Wednesday to a tweet claiming he was shot in a Dallas parking garage. The account that originally put out the information, The Offseason, has since been deleted from Twitter.
"That was fake news ya'll, everything good over here," Cooper wrote on Instagram.
The hoax tweet caused a stir online as fans panicked that Cooper could be seriously wounded or killed. Dallas police responded that there was no shooting incident in the city at the time of the post.
"There has been a tweet going viral that Amari Cooper has been shot in the Dallas area," police said on Twitter. "We have NOT found any validity to that tweet occurring in the city of #Dallas."
Dez Bryant, a former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver, also responded to the unverified tweet and called out the people who would put out such a rumor.
"This world have some real messed up folks in it... coop just text me... I don’t get it.. why would anybody start a rumor like that?? Weirdos seriously," Bryant tweeted.
It's unclear whether The Offseason was deleted or taken down by the platform, but it at one point claimed its source was an "eye witness." The account's tweets are no longer available but had less than 100 followers before it was deleted.
Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment from NBC News.
Cooper just completed his sixth season in the NFL, the first four with the then-Oakland Raiders and the most recent two with the Cowboys.
The 25-year-old is a Miami native and played college football at the University of Alabama.
Neither the NFL nor the Dallas Cowboys responded to a request for comment from NBC News Wednesday.