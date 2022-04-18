Cristiano Ronaldo says his baby boy has died

International soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner announced Monday that their baby boy, one of their expected twins, has died.

Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez issued a joint statement on social media that said their "baby boy has passed away." The couple shared that they were expecting twins in October, and revealed in December they were expecting both a boy and a girl.

"Our baby boy, you are our angel," the couple said Monday. "We will always love you."

Ronaldo and Rodriguez did not detail how their son died and asked for privacy while they grieve. Their daughter is alive, they said.

"It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel," Ronaldo said. "Only the birth of our baby girl fives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness."

Ronaldo is a father to four other children, including a pair of fraternal twins.

Manchester United, Ronaldo's team, tweeted on Monday, "Your pain is our pain ... Sending love and strength to you and the family at this time."

