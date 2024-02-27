Cycling team suspended for fraud after dressing mechanic as rider because they were short a cyclist

The American women’s cycling team Cynisca was handed a suspension by the sport’s governing body for “fraud” by dressing a team mechanic as a rider to avoid disqualification from a race.

Cynisca was short one rider to be eligible for the Belgium Argenta Classic back in July 2023. The team's sporting director, Danny Van Haute, instructed the team to deceive race officials and “lie about the whereabouts of a fifth rider,” the Union Cycliste Internationale announced in a statement on Monday.

Riders Anna Hicks, Cara O’Neil, Katherine Sarkisov and Claire Windsor told officials their last rider was present but too ill to participate, UCI said. However, officials still required all five riders to sign the start sheet and be at the start of the race in order to participate in the event.

Van Haute then directed team mechanic Moira Barrett to wear “rider’s clothes and a face mask” and “present herself at the start and sign the start sheet as the team’s fifth rider,” according to the UCI.

“The above-mentioned members of the team were therefore all found to have participated in a fraud under article 12.4.008 of the UCI Regulations, with different levels of implication,” the UCI stated.

Cynisca says other management and staff members were unaware of the fraud attempt. The team has since “terminated all current and future relationships” with Van Haute and Barrett.

“Cynisca Cycling understands the need for disciplinary action taken by the UCI. The team did not and will never condone this sort of behavior. This was a one-time mistake by a rogue director,” the cycling team said in a statement to NBC News.

“We once again apologize to the event organizers for the behavior that occurred at the event. The team looks forward to continuing our mission to advance more women in cycling,” Cynisca added.

The UCI found Van Haute “to be the main perpetrator” of the deception. He was suspended from all cycling activities until December 31, 2025, and incurred a fine.

Barrett “played an active role in the fraud” and was suspended until September 1, 2024. The four riders received reprimands.

Cynisca Cycling has been banned from the next race on the UCI International Calendar and fined an unknown amount.