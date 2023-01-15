Damar Hamlin tweets he's supporting Bills from home as he focuses on recovery

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is tuning into his team's Sunday home game against the Miami Dolphins from his home as he focuses on continuing his recovery from his Jan. 2 cardiac arrest, he said in a tweet.

"My heart is with my guys as they compete today!" Hamlin, 24, wrote ahead of the 1 p.m. ET kickoff. "Supporting from home as I focus on my recovery. Nothing I want more than to be out there with them!"

The wild card game comes after the the Bills-Bengals game in which Hamlin collapsed was cancelled, leaving them with the No. 2 seed.

Hamlin was released on Monday from the Ohio hospital where he had been receiving treatment since his cardiac arrest. He was transferred to a hospital in Buffalo, New York to continue recovering and was discharged Wednesday in what doctors called a remarkable recovery.

Doctors said Hamlin was released from the Ohio hospital after his condition improved from “critical” to “fair or good” Monday morning, meaning his organ systems were stable and improving and he no longer needed intensive nursing care or respiratory therapy.

The Bills said in a statement Wednesday that Hamlin underwent a "comprehensive medical evaluation" and cardiac, neurological and vascular testing before being discharged from the Buffalo hospital.

It is still unclear what led to Hamlin's collapse on the field, which occurred after what appeared to be a routine tackle. Medical staff rushed to administer CPR on the field as his Bills teammates circled him. As he has recovered, he has received an outpouring of support from fans.

Doctors have said commotio cordis — a rare occurrence in which blunt force to the chest can cause a healthy heart to stop beating during a narrow window of the cardiac cycle — could be to blame.

At last Sunday’s home game against the New England Patriots — the first game since Hamlin's collapse — Bills' running back Nyheim Hines returned two kickoff returns for touchdowns in a stunning pair of plays that made him the 11th player in NFL history to return two kickoff returns for touchdowns in a single game, the first in the league to do so since 2010 and the first Bills player ever to do so, the team tweeted.

When Hines ran back the opening kickoff 96 yards for a touchdown, Hamlin jumped up and down — and accidentally set off alarms in the ICU, doctors said.

The Bills won the game 35-23.