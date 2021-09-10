Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer will miss the rest of the season as Major League Baseball continues its investigation into allegations he sexually assaulted a woman.

"Today Mr. Bauer agreed to extend his administrative leave through the playoffs in a measure of good faith and in an effort to minimize any distraction to the Dodgers organization and his teammates," his agents, Jon Fetterolf and Rachel Luba, said in a statement Friday. "He continues to cooperate with the MLB investigation and refute the baseless allegations against him."

A person with the league who is familiar with the situation said: "The parties recognized that based upon the number of games remaining in the Dodgers' schedule and the fact that MLB’s investigation is still ongoing, Bauer would not be in a position physically to return to Major League play this season."

The accuser, a 27-year-old San Diego woman who met Bauer through Instagram, alleges she consented to sex with Bauer on two separate occasions earlier this year but accused him of doing things that she did not consent to during intercourse. NBC News does not identify alleged victims of sexual or domestic abuse.

She alleged that the athlete choked her until she lost consciousness, repeatedly punched her in the face and her vagina and gave her injuries that required hospitalization. The woman detailed the claims in a request for a domestic violence restraining order filed that was filed in July.

A judge temporarily granted the order but denied a request to make it permanent.

Bauer, 30, has not been charged with any crime. His representatives in July refuted the assault allegations against their client and have said temporary protection orders did not require corroboration.