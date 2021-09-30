Music stars Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar will headline the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show next year, according to a press release.

The five musicians, who collectively have been awarded 43 Grammys and created 22 No. 1 Billboard albums, will unite on stage for the first time on February 13, 2022 for the fifty-sixth Super Bowl, to be hosted at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

"This is history in the making," Jay-Z said in a statement, highlighting the fact that three of the artists in the line-up —Dre, Lamar and Snoop Dog — are from Southern California.

"The opportunity to perform at the Super Bowl Halftime show, and to do it in my own backyard, will be one of the biggest thrills of my career," Dr. Dre said in the release.