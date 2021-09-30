IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar to play Super Bowl halftime show

The musicians will unite on February 13, 2022 for Superbowl XVI's Pepsi Halftime Show, the NFL said in a press release.
Image: Dr Dre, Snoop Dog, 2012 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival - Day 3
Rappers Dr. Dre, Left, and Snoop Dogg perform onstage during day 3 of the 2012 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Field in Indio, Calif., on April 15, 2012.Kevin Winter / Getty Images for Coachella file
By Tim Fitzsimons

Music stars Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar will headline the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show next year, according to a press release.

The five musicians, who collectively have been awarded 43 Grammys and created 22 No. 1 Billboard albums, will unite on stage for the first time on February 13, 2022 for the fifty-sixth Super Bowl, to be hosted at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Eminem serves up ‘Mom’s Spaghetti’ at his new Detroit restaurant

Sept. 30, 202101:19

"This is history in the making," Jay-Z said in a statement, highlighting the fact that three of the artists in the line-up —Dre, Lamar and Snoop Dog — are from Southern California.

Snoop Dogg talks about ‘The Voice’ and remembers DMX

April 16, 202106:43

"The opportunity to perform at the Super Bowl Halftime show, and to do it in my own backyard, will be one of the biggest thrills of my career," Dr. Dre said in the release.

Image: Tim FitzsimonsTim Fitzsimons

Tim Fitzsimons is a reporter for NBC News. he/him