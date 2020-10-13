Dustin Johnson, top ranked golf pro, withdraws from tournament after positive Covid test

Top-ranked professional golfer Dustin Johnson withdrew from a tournament after testing positive for coronavirus, sports officials said Tuesday.

The PGA Tour, which sanctioned the CJ Cup at Shadow Creek Golf Course in North Las Vegas, said in a statement that Johnson was given a test for the virus after experiencing symptoms. The positive result forced his withdrawal, the release said.

The statement did not say how serious his symptoms are.

Johnson, who won the FedEx Cup last year, was the top ranked golfer at the tournament.

“Obviously, I am very disappointed,” he said, according to the PGA statement. “I was really looking forward to competing this week, but will do everything I can to return as quickly as possible.”

More than a dozen pro golfers and their caddies have tested positive for the virus since June, according to an ongoing tally from GolfWeek. Other high-ranked golfers like Brooks Koepka and Webb Simpson have withdrawn from tournaments in recent months because of concerns about the virus, according to the New York Times.

The PGA clarified its coronavirus protocols in July, saying that players and caddies who tested positive for the virus could return to competition when two tests within 24 hours return a negative result and 10 days have passed since their symptoms first appeared.