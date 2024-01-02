IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Rundown: Five killed in fiery Tokyo plane collision, carbon monoxide poisoning at Mormon church, and winning $842 million Powerball ticket sold

ESPN apologizes for showing clip of woman flashing her breast during the Sugar Bowl

A clip of people wandering on Bourbon Street in New Orleans showed a woman pulling down her top to expose her breast.
Justice Finkley of the Texas Longhorns tackles Michael Penix of the Washington Huskies during the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1, 2024 in New Orleans.
Justice Finkley of the Texas Longhorns tackles Michael Penix of the Washington Huskies during the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans on Monday.Jonathan Bachman / Getty Images
/ Source: The Associated Press
By The Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS — ESPN apologized Monday night for a video clip of a woman baring her breast that was shown during the broadcast of the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans.

It was aired coming out of a commercial during the second half of Washington’s 37-31 victory over Texas in a semifinal game of the College Football Playoff. A clip of people wandering on Bourbon Street in New Orleans showed a woman pulling down her top to expose her breast.

“We regret that this happened and apologize that the video aired in the telecast,” ESPN’s Bill Hofheimer said in a statement to The Associated Press.

The second-ranked Huskies (14-0) will face No. 1 Michigan next Monday night in Houston with a 21-game winning streak, looking for their first national championship since 1991 and the Pac-12’s first since Southern California in 2004.

Washington is one of 10 schools fleeing the Pac-12 for other Power Five conferences next year, with the Huskies headed to join Michigan in the Big Ten.

But first, the final season of the four-team playoff before expansion to 12 in 2024 comes down to a Pac-12-Big Ten matchup, just like the first when Ohio State beat Oregon.