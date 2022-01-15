Ex-NFL defensive lineman Junior Siavii dies in prison while awaiting trial

Former professional football player Saousoalii "Junior" Siavii died on Thursday while awaiting trial at a prison in Kansas.

Siavii, 43, was found unresponsive at the United States Penitentiary in Leavenworth, prompting responding staff to initiate life-saving measures and request emergency medical services, the Federal Bureau of Prisons said in a statement Friday.

He was pronounced dead at a local hospital, the statement said.

The FBI and United States Marshals Service were informed about Siavii’s death, according to the Bureau of Prisons.

Siavii was detained at the Leavenworth prison on Dec. 17, 2021, under pretrial status following a federal indictment for illegally possessing firearms.

From American Samoa, Siavii was a defensive tackle in the NFL for the Kansas City Chiefs, Dallas Cowboys, and Seattle Seahawks. Before that, he played college football at the University of Oregon.