F1 has finally cracked the U.S. So why won't it admit a new American team? Congress wants answers.

WASHINGTON — When the Andretti racing team recently got in touch with a U.S. congressman to discuss Formula 1’s shocking move to reject its bid to join the grid, it piqued interest.

A legendary American team racing in the pinnacle of motorsport, with an engine built by a U.S. automaker? That could provide rocket fuel to the GM and Cadillac brands, a boon to the domestic economy and a chance for American glory in the popular global sport.

Then things escalated rapidly.

The congressman, Rep. John James, R-Mich., teamed up with a dozen lawmakers in both parties to write a letter to the American owner of Formula One Group, Liberty Media, demanding answers for why it rejected Andretti. In blistering remarks to reporters outside the Capitol on May 1, James accused F1 of “cartel-like behavior” and anti-competitive actions to protect the largely European teams from U.S. competition.

“Mr. Andretti’s people reached out to our office to schedule a meeting to discuss the exclusion of an Andretti Motors GM-built car in F1,” James' spokesperson Noah Sadlier said. “GM is big in our district, so this obviously was of interest to Rep. James.”

Within days, House Judiciary Chair Jim Jordan, the Ohio Republican firebrand and a viewer of the Netflix series "Drive To Survive," launched an inquiry. Committee staff have since met with representatives for Liberty Media, a source with knowledge of the probe said. Jordan’s office declined to comment on the investigation.

Earlier this week, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., who chairs the antitrust panel, led a half-dozen senators in calling on the Biden administration to investigate F1 for breach of U.S. antitrust law. The Justice Department and the Federal Trade Commission confirmed they received the letter.

“I think there is a strong case to make or we wouldn’t have sent this letter,” Klobuchar told NBC News. “American teams driving American cars should have the same opportunities to compete. And I’m very concerned that there may have been collusion to avoid competition from Andretti on the race track and competition from Cadillac in selling cars.”