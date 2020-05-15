Arrest warrants issued for 2 NFL players accused of armed robbery in Florida

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

The police department in Miramar, Florida, issued arrest warrants for two NFL cornerbacks accused of an armed robbery that allegedly occurred on Wednesday.

DeAndre Baker, of the New York Giants, and Quinton Dunbar, of the Seattle Seahawks, are wanted on four counts each of armed robbery with a firearm, according to the Miramar Police Department Thursday. Baker is additionally wanted on four counts of aggravated assault.

Deandre Baker of Georgia poses with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being chosen #30 overall by the New York Giants during the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft in Nashville, Tennessee on April 25, 2019. Andy Lyons / Getty Images file

The two men were at a party in Miramar on Wednesday evening when Baker allegedly instructed two men to “take money and valuables” from other people at the party, according to a warrant issued Thursday. Dunbar was allegedly assisting Baker, based on statements from four victims and a witness to police. The names of the victims were redacted in the warrant.

Baker was allegedly involved in an argument at a card table along with someone identified as "Shy," the warrant said. The two allegedly brandished their guns in one of the victims face after flipping the card table over.

The two men allegedly took $4,000 in cash and a $17,500 Audemars Pigeut watch from at least one of the party attendees, according to the warrant. Another person said they were robbed of $7,000 and a $25,000 Hubolt watch.

Cornerback Quinton Dunbar, currently with the Seattle Seahawks, celebrates after recovering a fumble while playing with the Washington Redskins during a game against the Cleveland Browns at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland on Oct. 2, 2016. Diamond Images/Getty Images file

One of the victims told police they met the two men at a party in Miami two days prior, where Dunbar and Baker allegedly lost $70,000. Attendees told police there was gambling at the Wednesday night party.

Officers were told that Baker allegedly directed a person in a red mask to shoot an unnamed person who walked in. Dunbar did not seem to have a gun, the warrant said, but was instructing others to take valuables.

One victim told police it appeared the incident was planned because the men involved in the alleged robbery fled in three separate vehicles, which were all positioned to immediately leave the scene, the warrant said.

A witness identified as Dominick Johnson told police he has known both players since childhood and was at the party playing video games and cards. Johnson claimed that he was not threatened or robbed, but told police he did see Baker with a gun.

An officer attempted to speak to Baker through Johnson’s phone, but Baker refused to speak and ended the call, according to the warrant.

The New York Giants told NBC News they were aware of the situation. "We have been in contact with DeAndre," the Giants said. "We have no further comment at this time."

The Seattle Seahawks told NBC News Thursday it was "still gathering information" on the incident involving Dunbar.

"We will defer all further comment to league investigators and local authorities," the Seahawks said in a statement.

The NFL told NBC News it was aware of the matter but declined to comment further.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.