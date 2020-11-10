Football game between Alabama and LSU delayed after players test positive for COVID-19

A matchup between two college football heavyweights scheduled for this weekend was postponed after players from Louisiana State University tested positive for coronavirus, school officials said.

The LSU Tigers, who won the National Collegiate Athletic Association championship last year after an undefeated season, were scheduled to play the top-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday.

In a statement, LSU didn’t say how many players had tested positive for the virus. But the university’s director of athletics, Scott Woodward, said that the team didn’t have the minimum number of scholarship players required for the game.

The school said the match between the SEC titans may be rescheduled for Dec. 19.

The delay comes two months after LSU coach Ed Orgeron said that most of his team had tested positive for the virus.

“Not all of our players, but most of our players have caught it," he told reporters during a Sept. 15 news conference. "So I think hopefully they won't catch it again and hopefully they won't be out for games."

Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban tested positive for the virus last month.

A second game scheduled for Nov. 14 between Auburn University and Mississippi State University was also canceled after Mississippi players tested positive for the virus. That game was rescheduled for Dec. 12.