From football hero to murder suspect: An O.J. Simpson timeline

O.J. Simpson was the star tailback for college football’s powerful University of Southern California in the late 1960s.

O.J. Simpson holds the Maxwell Award, presented to him in Philadelphia on Jan. 20, 1969, as college football's outstanding player of 1968. Bill Ingraham / AP

Simpson then played 11 NFL seasons, nine of them with the Buffalo Bills, where he became known as “The Juice” on an offensive line known as “The Electric Company.”

Simpson married Nicole Brown in 1985. They had two children, Justin and Sydney, and divorced in 1992.

Nicole Brown and O.J. Simpson attend a function circa 1984 in Los Angeles. Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images

A passerby found Brown Simpson’s body near a gate to her West Los Angeles condominium in June 1994. Police found Ronald Goldman’s body in shrubbery nearby.

Blood-stained sheets are strewn along the entryway of the Los Angeles-area condominium of Nicole Brown Simpson on June 13, 1994, after she and her friend Ronald Goldman were found dead. Eric Draper / AP

Live TV coverage of Simpson's arrest after a famous slow-speed chase marked a stunning fall from grace.