Former Clemson running back C.J. Fuller dies at 22

There was no immediate cause of death for Fuller, who was part of the Tigers' 2016 national championship team.
by Associated Press /
Image: C.J. Fuller
Clemson Tigers running back C.J. Fuller looks on during the Playstation Fiesta Bowl against the Ohio State Buckeyes at University of Phoenix Stadium on Dec. 31, 2016 in Glendale, Arizona.Robin Alam / Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

CLEMSON, S.C. — C.J. Fuller, the former Clemson running back part of the Tigers' 2016 national championship team, has died. He was 22.

The school confirmed Fuller's death, and Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said Wednesday night his thoughts were with Fuller's family.

There was no immediate cause of death. Messages left at the Pickens County Coroner's Office were not returned.

Fuller played at Clemson from 2015-2017 after redshirting his first season. He rushed for 599 yards and four touchdowns.

Fuller was on three straight Atlantic Coast Conference title teams that made the College Football Playoffs. He had a 30-yard TD catch in a 31-0 Fiesta Bowl win over Ohio State. A week later, Fuller's 20-yard kickoff return started Clemson's game-winning drive in a 35-31 win over Alabama for the championship.

