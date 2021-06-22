Former Cubs star Ben Zobrist accuses pastor of affair with his wife, defrauding his charity

Longtime MLB player Ben Zobrist accused his pastor of carrying on an extramarital affair with his wife and defrauding his charity, the former Chicago Cubs star said in an explosive Tennessee lawsuit.

Zobrist, the 2016 World Series MVP who led the Cubs to their first championship in 108 years, said Byron Yawn was senior pastor at Community Bible Church in Nashville when in the spring of 2019, "he began meeting her (Zobrist's wife) for sex," according to the civil complaint filed in May.

All the while, Yawn was acting as a counselor to the couple, allegedly helping them through their marital difficulties, Zobrist said. At one point in 2019, Yawn even counseled Zobrist to "give his wife some space" in disingenuous advice aimed at "self-seeking advantage," the lawsuit said.

"The defendant secretly maintained a sexually intimate relationship with the plaintiff's wife for the remainder of 2019 and into the spring of 2020, all the while concealing it from the plaintiff, his counselee," according to the circuit court lawsuit filed in the 12th Judicial District of Tennessee.

The suit also said Yawn became active in Zobrist’s “Patriot Forward” charity and used his role in that organization "as an excuse to meet with the plaintiff's wife" starting in fall 2018.

"By December of 2018, the defendant drafted his own job description as executive director, involving himself in every facet of the plaintiff's charity," the lawsuit continued. "When the defendant began meeting the plaintiff's wife for sex during the spring of 2019, he was still the executive director of Patriot Forward."

In September 2018, Yawn submitted a proposed budget for the charity that included a $36,000 annual salary for himself, according to the lawsuit.

The charity fired Yawn in March 2019 when he was making $3,500 a month, Zobrist said. But despite being fired, "Mr. Yawn somehow continued to fraudulently receive salary checks until May of 2019 and he cashed these checks with full knowledge that his position had been terminated," the player's civil complaint said.

Zobristaccused Yawn of "breach of fiduciary duty" as his pastor and head of the charity and "intentional infliction of emotional distress."

The former big leaguer is seeking $3 million in compensatory damages and $3 million in punitive damages.

“At the end of the day, a woman has the right to choose who she wants to be with,” Yawn’s attorney, Christopher Bellamy, told the Chicago Tribune on Monday. “We’re in the middle of litigation, so I can’t really comment further at this point, but that’s what it boils down to.”

“My client deserves his day in court and for the truth to be heard, and so we’re going to do that through the court process,” he added.

The player's wife, Julianna Zobrist, and Yawn did not immediately return multiple messages from NBC News seeking comment on Tuesday.

Zobrist broke into the big leagues in 2006 with Tampa Bay before later joining the Oakland A's, Kansas City Royals and Cubs. He played a key role in the Royals world title run in 2015.

He signed as a free agent with the Cubs before Chicago's historic 2016 campaign. Zobrist was named MVP of the World Series that season, batting .357 in those seven games and helping the Cubs beat the Cleveland Indians to break the longest title droughts in major U.S. pro sports.

His last season was in 2019 in a campaign marked by a monthslong absence from early May and until the start of September. The team said Zobrist was dealing with personal, off-the-field matters.

According to the Tribune, he and his wife each filed for divorce in May 2019 in Illinois and Tennessee.