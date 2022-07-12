Former Dallas Cowboy Marion Barber III died from heatstroke, officials say

Former Dallas Cowboys running back Marion Barber III died of heatstroke, police in Frisco, Texas, said Monday, citing a medical examiner’s ruling.

While they were conducting a welfare check on June 1, police found Barber, 38, at an apartment he was believed to have been leasing in Frisco, a Dallas suburb.

The Collin County Medical Examiner’s Office listed Barber's cause of death as heatstroke and the manner as accidental, a Frisco police spokesman said Monday.

More information was not immediately released, and the medical examiner’s office did not respond to requests for comment Monday evening.

Barber’s friend and attorney Billy Clark previously told NBC Dallas-Fort Worth that Barber had been training to be a boxer and was in excellent shape.

Barber played for the Cowboys for six seasons, from 2005 through 2010. He retired in 2012 after he played one season with the Chicago Bears.

Barber, nicknamed “Marion the Barbarian,” rushed for 4,780 yards and 53 touchdowns in his NFL career. He had six more touchdowns receiving.