Former Dallas Cowboys RB Marion Barber III dies at 38

Former Dallas Cowboys running back Marion Barber III has died, his former team said Wednesday.

Barber, 38, was found dead in his apartment in Frisco, Texas, Wednesday, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Frisco police responded to a report of a welfare concern at an apartment believed to be leased to Barber, Officer Josh Lovell, a police spokesman, said Wednesday.

“Police along with the Collin County Medical Examiner’s Office are investigating an unattended death at the location,” Lovell said in an email. No further details were released.

The Cowboys in a statement said they were heartbroken and expressed their condolences to Barber’s family and friends.

“We are heartbroken by the tragic death of Marion Barber III. Marion was an old-school, hard-nosed football player who ran with the will to win every down,” the team said.

“He had a passion for the game and love for his coaches and teammates. Our hearts go out to Marion’s family and friends during this difficult time,” the Cowboys said.

The NFL in a tweet also extended its condolences to Barber's loved ones.

Barber played for the Cowboys for six seasons from 2005 through 2010. He retired in 2012 after playing one season with the Chicago Bears.

Over the course his NFL career Barber rushed for 4,780 yards and 53 touchdowns. He had another six touchdowns receiving.

He was nicknamed “Marion the Barbarian,” and in 2007 made the Pro Bowl. The team tweeted the nickname and wrote "Forever in our hearts” Wednesday.