Former Florida State football player Travis Rudolph was arrested and is being held on murder and attempted murder charges, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

Records for the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office show that Rudolph, 25, was arrested in connection with an early morning shooting in Lake Park, Florida, on Wednesday. He was transported to the Palm Beach Sheriff's Main Detention Center where he is being held without bond.

Rudolph is charged with one count of first degree premeditated murder and three counts of attempted first degree murder, according to the PBCSO.

"Shortly after midnight deputies responded to a double shooting that stemmed from an altercation in the 500 block of N Redwood Drive, Lake Park," PBSCO said in a press release

"Upon arrival deputies learned that one male was transported to a local hospital for treatment and another male was located a short distance away deceased in the city of West Palm Beach."

The former FSU star, who attended Cardinal Newman High School, an area prep school, is scheduled to appear in court Thursday.

Rudolph was a standout wide receiver at Cardinal Newman who went on to become an elite playmaker for the Seminoles. In his college career, from 2014-2016, Rudolph made 153 catches for 2,311 yards and 18 touchdowns in three seasons.

His collegiate success didn't translate to the NFL, where he spent brief stints on the New York Giants and Miami Dolphins before a torn ACL in 2018 halted his professional career. Rudolph had signed with the Canadian Football League's Winnipeg Blue Bombers last year, but the team announced on Wednesday following news of the arrest that he had been released.

A spokesperson for the Palm Beach County Sheriff's office was unable to say whether Rudolph has a lawyer ahead of his first scheduled court appearance tomorrow.