Ex-Lions player Cameron Sutton surrenders in Florida domestic battery case

Former Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton on Sunday surrendered to Florida authorities more than a week after officials said he was suspected in a domestic battery case.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office announced his surrender in a news release that included video of Sutton's appearance at the front desk of a Tampa-area jail facility.

The 29-year-old was released by the Lions on March 21, a day after the sheriff's office said he was wanted on an allegation of domestic battery by strangulation, a felony punishable by up to five years in prison.

The sheriff’s office shared on March 20 that authorities were looking for Sutton in a “Warrant Wednesday” news release.

After the sheriff's office asked for the public's help finding Sutton, his lawyer, who wasn't identified, came forward on March 25 to say Sutton would surrender, according to multiple statements from the agency.

The sheriff's office did not immediately answer a request Sunday night for the lawyer’s identity. Sutton’s sports agent did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Sutton does not appear to have commented on the allegations.

Sheriff Chad Chronister said in Sunday’s statement, “My thoughts are with this woman as she continues to heal from this man’s gruesome actions.”

On Sunday, the office announced Sutton turned himself at a jail facility at 8:24 p.m. Though he was booked, it wasn't clear if he had been released.

"After weeks of evading law enforcement, this man has finally made the right choice to turn himself in," Chronister said.

Lions team president Rod Wood said Sutton had been at a team facility in Michigan when the sheriff's office release came out, according to NBC Sports. Wood said the team encouraged Sutton to “do the right thing" and surrender, NBC Sports reported.

In 2023, Sutton signed a three-year, $33 million deal with the Lions and started every season and postseason game, contributing to the team's conference-leading 12-5 record for the year.

Chronister, who focused a bright spotlight on the case, said on Sunday, "No one is above the law here in Hillsborough County."

If you or someone you know is facing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence hotline for help at (800) 799-SAFE (7233), or go to www.thehotline.org for more. States often have domestic violence hotlines as well.