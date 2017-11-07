Former MLB pitcher Roy Halladay was killed in a plane crash off the coast of Florida Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

One body was recovered from the crash of the two-seat aircraft and "it's sad to say it's a friend of ours, it's Roy Halladay," Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco said at a news conference.

The Pasco County sheriff's office said they were called on a report of small plane down north of Bailey's Bluff in Holiday, northwest of Tampa, at 12:06 p.m. The Icon A5 plane crashed in a shallow area, Nocco said.

Play Facebook

Twitter

Embed Florida Police to Roy Halladay's Family: 'We Are So Sad For Your Loss' 1:06 autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="https://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/1090629699617" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

The Coast Guard said the plane was a two-seat, single engine aircraft, and that the plane went down near Anclote Key.

Halladay, 40, pitched for the Toronto Blue Jays and Philadelphia Phillies before retiring in 2013. He recorded over 200 wins over his career with an earned-run average of 3.38, according to the MLB. In 2010 he pitched a perfect game in the regular season, and a no-hitter in the post season.

He won the Cy Young Award twice, in 2010 while with the Phillies and in 2003 while with the Blue Jays.

Halladay was considereda Hall of Fame contender. MLB.com reported that between 2001 and 2011 he could have been considered the best pitcher in baseball.

Major League Baseball said "we are saddened by the tragic news" of Halladay's death.

The Phillies said "we are numb over the very tragic news of Roy Halladay's untimely death" and called him "one of the most respected human beings to ever play the game." The team expressed their condolences to his wife and two children.

Roy Halladay of the Philadelphia Phillies pitches against the Pittsburgh Pirates on April 5, 2012 in Pittsburgh. Jared Wickerham / Getty Images file

Former teammate Michael Young called news of Halladay’s death “devastating” and said he was “The blueprint for what a competitor looks like."

Toronto Mayor John Tory said on Twitter that “Will never forget seeing the Doc dominate on the mound here in Toronto."

The plane was found upside down in the Gulf of Mexico, NBC affiliate WFLA reported, citing investigators.

There were no mayday calls sent in by the Tampa Bay air traffic control, Nocco said.

Last month, Halladay on Twitter saying he’d dreamed of owning an Icon A5 aircraft since he retired. He posted flight video, and wrote "I'm getting bruises on my arms from constantly pinching myself!"

Nocco said that Halladay was a friend of the sheriff’s department, and he described the former pitcher as "probably one of the most humble human beings you’ll ever meet."

"Many know Roy as a Cy Young winner, future Hall of Famer, one of the best pitchers to ever pitch in the game of baseball," Nocco said. "We know Roy as a person. As a caring husband who loved his wife Brandy. He loved his two boys tremendously."

Phillies statement on the sudden & tragic passing of Roy Halladay: pic.twitter.com/gGhv7JUKv0 — Phillies (@Phillies) November 7, 2017

Nocco said he saw Halladay on Friday during a charity fishing tournament. Halladay and his family purchased a K-9 dog for the department, which they named "Doc" after Halladay’s nickname.

"Being a pilot, flying planes was his passion," Nocco said.

The tail number of the aircraft was registered to Halladay. Nocco said that when he learned of the registration "your heart sinks."

"We were praying for the best, that it could be a search and rescue and we were just going to be taking him to the hospital, and something happened — and the worst case scenario happened," Nocco said. "It just breaks our hearts," he said.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash, Nocco said.