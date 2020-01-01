Former NBA commissioner David Stern dead at 77

Former NBA Commissioner David Stern died Wednesday following a brain hemorrhage he suffered last month, the NBA said. He was 77.
Stern's wife and family were by his side when he passed, the NBA statement said.
"For 22 years, I had a courtside seat to watch David in action. He was a mentor and one of my dearest friends," NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in the statement. "We spent countless hours in the office, at arenas and on planes wherever the game would take us. Like every NBA legend, David had extraordinary talents, but with him it was always about the fundamentals — preparation, attention to detail and hard work."
Stern served 30 years, making him the NBA's longest-serving commissioner. Silver replaced him on Feb. 1, 2014.
He is credited with making the NBA into the modern, global organization it is today.
This is a breaking story; check back for updates.