Former New Orleans Saints linebacker Ronald Powell dies at 32

Former New Orleans Saints linebacker Ronald Powell has died, the NFL Players Association said in a post Tuesday on X. He was 32.

"Today we mourn the loss of Ronald Powell — a father, a brother, and a son who was loved and cherished by so many. We send comfort to all those who knew Ronald," the association wrote.

Ronald Powell during a game between the New Orleans Saints and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Tampa, Fla., on December 28, 2014. Alex Menendez / Getty Images file

How Powell died was not revealed.

Powell was a fifth-round draft pick out of the University of Florida in the 2014 NFL Draft, Sports Illustrated reported. He had 11 sacks and 18.5 tackles for loss when he was with the Florida Gators, according to the sports magazine.

The team said it was saddened to learn about his death.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones," the Gators said in a post on X.

Powell played in 14 games for New Orleans as a rookie, according to Sports Illustrated. After suffering a knee injury, he was on the practice squad for three different teams over the next few years before exiting the league.

