Former NFL star Antonio Brown arrested for allegedly failing to pay child support

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown was arrested in Florida on a warrant for outstanding child support payments, according to the Broward County Sheriff's Department.

The warrant was put out for Brown's arrest last week, court documents showed, for allegedly failing to abide by a child support agreement with Wiltrice Jackson, the mother of his eldest daughter.

Brown has since been released from custody after posting a $15,000 bond, police told NBC News.

Jackson said that the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers player owed over $30,000 in child support, TMZ reported on Sunday.

“I do want him arrested,” she told TMZ. “Because, right now, he’s making a mockery out of the judge, out of everything, because he feels like he’s untouchable.”

The former NFL star has previously courted controversy, running into trouble both on and off the field.

In 2022, Florida police issued an arrest warrant for Brown over domestic battery allegations. The charges were later dropped.

He has not played in the NFL since January of 2022, when he was released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after ripping his jersey off and storming off the field during the teams' game against the New York Jets.

While playing for the Buccaneers, he was suspended for three games over faking his Covid-19 vaccination status in 2021.

In 2020, the NFL suspended then-free agent Brown for eight games for multiple violations of the league's personal conduct policy. He had a dispute with a moving truck driver which led to him being charged with burglary with assault, burglary of an unoccupied conveyance and criminal mischief. He pleaded no contest and served two years of probation.

And in 2019, Brown was accused of sexual assault in by his former trainer in a lawsuit. He denied the allegation and later settled the lawsuit.