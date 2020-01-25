Former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown posted bail Friday and was released from a Florida jail, a day after turning himself in on a warrant stemming from the alleged battery of a moving truck driver.
Brown, 31, faces one count of burglary with battery, one count of burglary of an unoccupied conveyance and one count of criminal mischief less than $1,000.
A judge set bond for Brown, who played largely with the Pittsburgh Steelers, at $110,000 and ordered him to wear a GPS monitor, surrender his passport and stay away from social media and weapons, NBC Miami reported.
One of Brown's attorneys, Eric Schwartzreich, has said that Brown is innocent of all charges and plans to fight the allegations. The attorney has said the charges are overblown and "much ado about nothing."
The incident happened at Brown’s home in Hollywood, Florida, on Tuesday afternoon, when a moving company employee said Brown and Brown's trainer, Glenn Holt, battered him. Holt was arrested Tuesday, but police were unable to immediately contact Brown and a warrant was issued.
A police arrest report says that on Tuesday, a moving company employee delivered goods to Brown from California but refused to release them until Brown paid $4,000 that was owed. Brown refused to pay, and as the vehicle drove away, he threw a rock at the truck, the report says.
The $4,000 was later paid, but Brown then refused to pay an additional $850 for damage and the time to return to Brown’s home. An argument followed, and Brown is accused of physically grabbing a man, tearing his shirt and leaving him with abrasions, according to the report.
Holt allegedly got in the truck and grabbed the keys, setting off a dispute about returning them, according to the police documents. Holt then unlocked the rear of the truck, and Brown and "unidentified friends" started grabbing boxes, according to the report.
Brown and the others are accused of damaging items that did not belong to the athlete when they threw the items back in the truck, police said in the report.
Police responded and Brown was sitting outside his front door. "When Brown realized the police were on scene, he retreated inside of his residence and shut the door," police said in the document. Phone contact with Brown was attempted "with negative results," the police report says.