Former Utah Jazz player Mark Eaton dies following bicycle crash

Former Utah Jazz legend Mark Eaton died following a bicycle crash in Summit County, authorities said Saturday.

The Summit County Sheriff's Office received a call Friday just before 8:30 p.m. MT that an unconscious man was found lying in the road in the Silver Creek Estates neighborhood. The man was determined to be Eaton, a tweet from the agency said.

Sad News - former Utah Jazz legend @markeaton7ft4 has died. Our hearts are with the Eaton family, @utahjazz family, and all of Mark’s friends. We ask everyone to give the family privacy while they mourn Mark’s untimely death. #utahjazz pic.twitter.com/vYzxRVCZf7 — Sheriff Justin (@SummitCountySO) May 29, 2021

Authorities believe that Eaton, 64, was riding through the neighborhood when he crashed. There were no witnesses and "there is no reason to believe a vehicle was involved in the incident," deputies said.

Eaton was taken to a hospital where he later died. The cause of death will be determined by the medical examiner's office.

"We are heartbroken by the passing of Utah Jazz legend Mark Eaton," the Utah Jazz said in a statement. "Our thoughts are with his family as we all mourn the loss of a great man, mentor, athlete and staple of the community."

Eaton played 12 seasons with the Utah Jazz from 1982-1993, becoming one of the best defenders in the game, according to NBC affiliate KSL of Salt Lake City. He was named an All-Star in 1989 and was voted the NBA Defensive Player of the Year in 1985 and 1989.

Eaton was part of the organization's first playoff team in 1984 and helped the Jazz to their first conference finals in 1992, the news station reported.

