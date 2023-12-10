Frank Wycheck, Tennessee Titans 'Music City Miracle' hero, dies at 52

Former Tennessee Titans player Frank Wycheck, one of the most popular tight ends in the team’s history and a key figure in one of the most famous plays in NFL history, has died at 52.

“At this time, it appears Wycheck fell inside his Chattanooga, TN home and hit his head on Saturday morning,” his family wrote in a statement shared on the Titans’ website. “He was found unresponsive that afternoon.”

Having retired in 2003 after 11 seasons in the NFL, Philadelphia-born Wycheck was selected to the Pro Bowl for three consecutive years during his legendary football career.

Wycheck is well-known for pulling off an iconic play in January 2000 now dubbed the 'Music City Miracle,' in which he threw a lateral pass on a kickoff return with 16 seconds left in the game. Despite the Buffalo Bills leading by one point, Wycheck’s play enabled wide receiver Kevin Dyson to score a last-second touchdown that won the AFC wild-card playoff game for the Titans and propelled them toward a Super Bowl berth following subsequent victories over the Indianapolis Colts and Jacksonville Jaguars.

“I did everything I set out to do and much more,” Wycheck said about his career during his retirement press conference. “From a guy who wasn’t even supposed to be in a training camp, let alone to where I ended up, I’m truly proud and I couldn’t ask for anything more. It’s been a truly great ride.”

Wycheck began his NFL career with the team now known as the Washington Commanders in 1993, before being signed by the Houston Oilers, which later became the Tennessee Titans.

Frank Wycheck #89 of the Tennessee Titans dives into the endzone during the game against the Ceveland Browns in Nashville, Tenn. on Sept. 19, 1999. Brian Bahr / Getty Images

He was inducted into the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame in 2013 and is also a member of the Titans/Oilers Hall of Fame, now known as the Titans Ring of Honor.

Following his retirement from professional football, Wycheck went on to become a popular radio commentator. He co-hosted morning sports show the Wake Up Zone, which was broadcast on Nashville radio station WGFX, and provided color commentary on Titans Radio, a network of more than 40 radio stations offering information and insight on the Tennessee Titans.

Wycheck is survived by his two adult daughters and three grandchildren.