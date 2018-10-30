Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By Janelle Griffith

New York Giants rookie quarterback Kyle Lauletta was arrested Tuesday morning in New Jersey for almost striking an officer.

Lauletta, 22, was driving his 2017 Jaguar “in a dangerous manner in heavy traffic near the Pleasant Avenue approach to Route 495” at 8 a.m. in Weehawken, police said in a news release.

Lauletta failed to obey an officer's directions to stay in a marked lane and made an illegal turn to continue on Route 495, almost striking the officer, police said.

New York Giants quarterback Kyle Lauletta throws a pass against the New England Patriots during the first half of an NFL football game on Aug. 30, 2018, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Bill Kostroun / AP file

The rookie, who has yet to see any playing time this season, was stopped by another officer and refused to exit the vehicle and provide his driving credentials, according to police.

He was arrested and charged with third-degree eluding police, obstructing administration of law and resisting arrest. He was also charged with reckless driving, disregarding an officer’s directions and improper turn in a marked lane.

Police said Lauletta was allegedly involved in a similar incident on Monday and was issued summonses in the mail for failing to stop at the scene.

Lauletta was not at practice at the team's facility in East Rutherford Tuesday.

Giants coach Pat Shurmur said the team was made aware of the situation this morning and was in contact with Lauletta.

"We are still in the process of gathering information," Shurmur said. "This is obviously very disappointing."