New York Giants safety Kamrin Moore has been suspended by the team after he was arrested in New Jersey on allegations he punched and stepped on the neck of a woman who said the two were dating.
The Giants said in a statement Monday that Moore, 22, was arrested over the weekend in Linden in an alleged domestic violence-related incident.
"Moore has been suspended by the team pending further investigation," the team said.
Moore's agent, Eugene Lee, said in a statement that he is confident the NFL player "will be exonerated and vindicated completely of these baseless charges," NBC Sports reported.
A criminal complaint says the woman reported the alleged assault to Linden police at 1:20 a.m. Saturday, She told police she was assaulted by Moore around 10:45 p.m. Thursday, according to the complaint.
The woman, who told police she met Moore in January and began dating him, said that on Thursday she was in New Jersey to pick up a friend and texted Moore to say she was in the neighborhood, according to the document.
When Moore didn't respond, she went to his home and another woman approached her vehicle before a fight broke out, according to the complaint. When the woman who made the complaint to police fell to the ground during the altercation, Moore put his foot on her neck, the document states.
She told police that she got up and yelled at Moore and pushed him, and then Moore punched her, causing her to lose consciousness, according to the complaint. Police said they took photos of visible injuries that included bruising.
Moore was charged with third-degree aggravated assault, according to the complaint.
The athlete's agent said in the statement that "while the complaint involves serious allegations, representatives for Mr. Moore are requesting that the media, social media, general public and Giants fans use extreme caution and not pass judgment upon Mr. Moore until due process has run its course."
"We remain confident that when the truth is revealed, Mr. Moore will be exonerated and vindicated completely of these baseless charges," Lee said in the statement, according to NBC Sports.
Moore's attorney, Alex Spiro, said in a statement to NBC New York that "the claimant in this matter showed up unannounced and unsolicited at Mr. Moore’s home to begin an altercation with Mr. Moore's girlfriend and invent these accusations," and that "he will be fully cleared of all charges."
Moore was drafted by the New Orleans Saints in 2018 in the sixth round and was claimed by the Giants off waivers. He played in two games in the 2018 season, according to the Giants' website.