Glove hurled into stands by Antonio Brown during meltdown sells for more than $16K

A glove thrown to fans by former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown during an epic on-field meltdown sold for thousands over the weekend.

An online bidder purchased the glove for $16,911.60 through an online auction on Saturday from Lelands, which specializes in selling sports memorabilia. It's unclear who sold the glove and how it was authenticated.

Lelands advertises the glove as the one thrown by Brown at MetLife Stadium last month. The Buccaneers were in the middle of the third quarter in a game against the New York Jets when he erupted in frustration on the sideline.

Brown threw off his jersey, shoulder pads, undershirt and glove, before exiting the field alone. He was released from the team following the display.

In statement later, Brown said his frustration stemmed from a disagreement with Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians. He said the coach had been pressuring him to play on an ankle injury, according to NBC Sports.

"I played until it was clear that I could not use my ankle to safely perform my playing responsibilities," Brown said. "On top of that, the pain was extreme."