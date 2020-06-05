Goodell says NFL was wrong not to encourage players to protest peacefully

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on Friday apologized to players for not listening to their concerns regarding racism sooner.

In a video posted to Twitter, Goodell offered his condolences to families who have endured "police brutality," including George Floyd, a black man who died while in Minneapolis police custody last week; Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old woman killed during a police raid in Kentucky; and Ahmaud Arbery, who was gunned down while out for a jog in Georgia.

"We, the National Football League, condemn racism and the systematic oppression of black people," he said. "We, the National Football League, admit we were wrong for not listening to NFL players earlier and encourage all players speak out and peacefully protest."

We, the NFL, condemn racism and the systematic oppression of Black People. We, the NFL, admit we were wrong for not listening to NFL players earlier and encourage all to speak out and peacefully protest. We, the NFL, believe Black Lives Matter. #InspireChange pic.twitter.com/ENWQP8A0sv — NFL (@NFL) June 5, 2020

The NFL has been a flashpoint for protests over police violence ever since Colin Kaepernick began kneeling during the National Anthem before games. Kaepernick has since gone unsigned — and emerged as a leading voice in opposition of police violence.