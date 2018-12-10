Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By Associated Press

NORMAN, Okla. — Newly minted Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray is apologizing for anti-gay tweets posted to his Twitter account several years ago, when he was 14 and 15.

The Oklahoma quarterback tweeted: "I apologize for the tweets that have come to light tonight from when I was 14 and 15. I used a poor choice of word that doesn't reflect who I am or what I believe. I did not intend to single out any individual or group."

The tweets have since been deleted from the account of Murray, 21, who won college football's most prestigious individual award Saturday night over Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa and Ohio State's Dwayne Haskins.

Murray, a junior from the Dallas suburbs, has signed a $4.66 million contract with the Oakland Athletics after he was selected in the first round of the Major League Baseball draft in June and this season may be his last in college football.

The controversy solicited comments from social media users, some who defended Murray and others who thanked him for apologizing.

Past social media comments have come to haunt other high-profile people and celebrities in recent days.

Comedian Kevin Hart pulled out as host of the next Academy Awards after he came under fire last week for old homophobic tweets and jokes that were resurfaced on social media.

In a video on Instagram, Hart didn't apologize but said he had changed his views.

"Guys, I'm almost 40 years old. If you don't believe that people change, grow, evolve as people get older, I don't know what to tell you," Hart, 39, said in the video. "If you want to hold people in a position where they always have to justify or explain their past, than do you. I'm the wrong guy."