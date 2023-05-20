Horse trained by Bob Baffert euthanized ahead of the Preakness

A horse of Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert was euthanized at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore on the undercard of Saturday's Preakness Stakes.

The death of favorite Havnameltdown, reported by the Associated Press, came after the 3-year-old threw jockey Luis Saez off his back during the sixth race. Havnameltdown continued around the final turn, the AP reported.

A jockey rides Havnameltdown ahead of the Saudi Cup in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Feb. 23. Francois Nel / Getty Images file

The news comes in comes in the wake of a string of equine deaths leading up to the Kentucky Derby earlier this month at Churchill Downs.

Seven horses died at the famed Louisville course, raising concerns about the sport's treatments of its animals.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.