The Houston Astros have fired an executive after a Sports Illustrated report said he repeatedly yelled about a pitcher suspended for domestic violence toward a group of female reporters during a clubhouse celebration.
Brandon Taubman, assistant general manager for the team, was fired Thursday after interviews conducted by the organization substantiated the claims made in the Sports Illustrated article, according to a statement from the Astros. The American League Division champions initially believed the claims were not directed toward any reporter and defended Taubman.
"We were wrong. We sincerely apologize to Stephanie Apstein, Sports Illustrated and to all individuals who witnessed this incident or were offended by the inappropriate conduct," the organization said Thursday. "The Astros in no way intended to minimize the issues related to domestic violence."
Apstein reported that Taubman shouted "Thank God we got Osuna!," along with some expletives, after the team clinched the division championship series against the New York Yankees. Roberto Osuna was suspended for 75 games last year for violating MLB's domestic violence policy before being traded to the Astros.
Sports Illustrated reported that one of the reporters was wearing a domestic violence awareness bracelet.
Taubman issued an apology Tuesday for using "inappropriate language" in front of the group of reporters, hours before they played Game 1 of the World Series against the Washington Nationals.
"In retrospect, I realize that my comments were unprofessional and inappropriate," Taubman said. "My overexuberance in support of a player has been misinterpreted as a demonstration of a regressive attitude about an important social issue."