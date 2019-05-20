Breaking News Emails
Houston, we have a Twitter problem.
The Houston Rockets' official Twitter account was suspended Monday afternoon.
A search of the NBA team's page Monday returned an "account suspended" message and left Twitter users speculating why.
A spokeswoman for the teamtold NBC News the account was "temporarily suspended due to a few prior social media posts with copyrighted music."
"We are working to correct the issue now," the Rockets said.
The Rockets were eliminated from the playoffs earlier this month in six games by the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference Semifinals.
The Twitter accounts for two college football programs, Auburn University in Alabama and Rutgers University in New Jersey, were also suspended Monday. A number of other football programs had their accounts suspended over the weekend.
According to Twitter's rules and policies, the company reserves the right to suspend accounts or "take other appropriate action when someone’s brand or trademark, including business name and/or logo, is used in a manner that may mislead or confuse others about your brand affiliation."