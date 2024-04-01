Iowa and LSU women battle for a spot in the Final Four

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Two of the biggest names in women's basketball will meet up Monday night with a trip to the Final Four on the line.

This year's matchup between Iowa's Caitlin Clark and LSU's Angel Reese comes earlier in the tournament than last year, when they faced off for the National Championship.

LSU won that one, and Clark's had her eye on the title ever since in her record-breaking senior year.

If Iowa loses, it will be all-star Clark's last game as a collegiate athlete before entering the WNBA draft.

The winner will play either the USC Trojans or UConn Huskies. That game starts at 9 p.m. ET Monday.

The No. 3-seed Huskies are narrowly expected to claim the last spot in the Final Four, with Action Network putting them as three-point favorites over No. 1-seed USC.

Undefeated No. 1-seed South Carolina and No. 3-seed N.C. State already claimed their tickets to the semifinal round during games on Sunday, and will face off on Friday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio.

The women's NCAA Championship game will be on April 7 at 7 p.m., also at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, and will feature the winners of each Final Four matchup.