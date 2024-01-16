Jason Kelce, Philadelphia Eagles center, reportedly tells his teammates he is retiring

Philadelphia Eagles center and future Hall of Famer Jason Kelce told his teammates that he is retiring, league sources told ESPN.

Kelce, considered to be one of the best centers in the history of the NFL, reportedly made the announcement in the locker room after the Eagles 32-9 wild-card playoff loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter said in a post on X.

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo also reported the news.

NBC News reached out to the Eagles and a representative for Kelce, 36, for comment, but has not received responses.

Kelce declined to answer questions in the locker room about his future.

"Not today," he told reporters who approached his locker, according to NBC Sports.

Kelce, who played the 2023 season on a one-year contract and is set to become a free agent in March, is the fifth center in NFL history with at least six All-Pro selections. The other four are all in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

His apparent retirement comes after the Eagles dropped six of their last seven games after starting the season 10-1. Last season, the Eagles lost a last-second thriller to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl.