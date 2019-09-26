Breaking News Emails
Jennifer Lopez and Shakira are teaming up to perform at the coveted Super Bowl Pepsi Half Time show in 2020, marking the first time the two Latina artists will take the stage together.
The "Hustlers" actress and the "Hips Don't Lie" singer tweeted photos of themselves with jewelry displaying the Pepsi logo and rings that read the date of Super Bowl LIV.
The NFL did not immediately responded to request for comment from NBC News.
Pepsi said in a press release Thursday that it had been working behind the scenes with the NFL and entertainment company Roc Nation to book the two women for the February 2 performance in Miami.
"These two remarkable artists are setting a new precedent for what this show can become, and we’re confident that this will be an incredible performance for the ages," Todd Kaplan, the company's vice president of marketing, said.
Both women remarked in the press release from Pepsi that performing at the halftime show was an honor.
"And now it’s made even more special not only because it’s the NFL’s 100th anniversary, but also because I am performing with a fellow Latina," Lopez said. "I can’t wait to show what us girls can do on the world’s biggest stage.”
Shakira, who will be turning 43 on the day of show, said it was "a true American dream."
"I’m so honored to be taking on one of the world’s biggest stages in the company of a fellow female artist to represent Latinos and Latinas from the U.S. and all over the world — and to top it off, on my birthday," she said.
Though the Super Bowl half time show has long been a coveted performance platform for artists — over 98 million people watched the 2019 Super Bowl — a number of black and Latin musicians have reportedly turned down the headlining spot in recent years.
Billboard reported that Rihanna, Jay Z and Cardi B all allegedly refused the job last year in solidarity with former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who went unsigned in the years after he knelt during the national anthem in 2016. The 2019 halftime show was performed by Maroon 5.
Kaepernick, along with several other players, knelt in an effort to protest of police brutality and racial inequality.
Several celebrities have stood by Kaepernick, who settled a grievance against the NFL where he claimed owners colluded to keep him for playing. Earlier this year, director Ava DuVernay announced she was boycotting the Super Bowl for what she described as the NFL's "racist treatment" of Colin Kaepernick.
In August, Jay-Z's entertainment and sports representation company Roc Nation signed a deal with the NFL to consult on entertainment events and social change efforts through its Inspire Change initiative.
Inspire Change is part of a deal struck between the NFL and a coalition of players who kneeled in which the league said it would dedicate $89 million over six years toward causes players were supporting.