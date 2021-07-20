Jets assistant coach Greg Knapp in critical condition following bicycle crash

New York Jets assistant coach Greg Knapp, who has tutored some of football's most noted quarterbacks, was in critical condition on Tuesday following a bicycle crash in Northern California, his agent and wife said.

The 58-year-old Knapp, an avid bicyclist who makes his offseason home in Danville, was riding on Saturday when a motorist swerved into the bike lane and hit the veteran coach in nearby San Ramon, agent Jeff Sperbeck said.

The driver stopped to render aid, according to Sperbeck.

Following the 2:50 p.m. crash near the corner of Dougherty and Bollinger Canyon Roads, Knapp was rushed to San Ramon Regional Medical Center before he was transferred to John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek, a San Ramon Valley Fire Protection District spokesman said.

"If everybody could just keep praying because we need a small miracle right now," his wife, Charlotte Knapp, told NBC Tuesday on Tuesday. "Just keep him in your prayers."

A Jets representative declined comment on Tuesday.

This upcoming campaign is Knapp's first under new Jets coach Robert Saleh, who was hired in January to take charge of the franchise that's posted five consecutive losing years.

Knapp, the team's passing game specialist, is set to coach rookie quarterback Zach Wilson, a BYU prodigy selected by the Jets with the second overall pick of this past NFL Draft.

Knapp has been a fixture on NFL coaching staffs for the past 25 years, serving as quarterbacks coach or offensive coordinator for some of the league's most well-known passing attacks.

He served as quarterbacks coach with the Atlanta Falcons, working alongside four-time Pro Bowl signal caller Matt Ryan for the past three seasons.

Before coming to Atlanta, Knapp was the quarterbacks coach/passing game coordinator with the Denver Broncos, where he worked with Peyton Manning. Knapp's three-season stint in Denver included the Broncos' victory in Super Bowl 50.