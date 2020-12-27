Jon Huber, pro wrestler known as Brodie Lee and Luke Harper, dies at 41

Professional wrestler Jon Huber died on Saturday at the age of 41, the leagues he worked with and his family announced.

Huber, known to fans at both Brodie Lee and Luke Harper, died of a "non Covid related lung issue" and was getting treatment at the Mayo Clinic, his wife Amanda wrote on Instagram.

"My best friend died today," she wrote Saturday. "No words can express the love I feel or how broken I am right now."

"Huber found success in every stop of his sports-entertainment career, as his soft spoken yet imposing presence helped him create countless awe-inspiring moments in the ring," the WWE wrote in a Saturday statement commemorating his death. "WWE extends its condolences to Huber’s family, friends and fans."

All Elite Wrestling also expressed their condolences to the star wrestler's family, saying "in an industry filled with good people, Jon Huber was exceptionally respected and beloved in every way."

Condolences and memorials from around the wrestling world began pouring onto social media:

I hope you all get to know someone like Jon. He was the biggest family man & someone who made me laugh daily. I’ll miss him every day for the rest of my life. I love you, Brodie, and I thank you so much for loving me. — Florida Man (@WWEBigE) December 27, 2020

BRODIE LEE I AM SO SORRY BUBBA GOD BLESS YOU FOREVER YOU WERE BEST BIG MAN pic.twitter.com/8Nycti34hF — The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) December 27, 2020

BRODIE LEE I AM SO SORRY BUBBA GOD BLESS YOU FOREVER YOU WERE BEST BIG MAN pic.twitter.com/8Nycti34hF — The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) December 27, 2020

BRODIE LEE I AM SO SORRY BUBBA GOD BLESS YOU FOREVER YOU WERE BEST BIG MAN pic.twitter.com/8Nycti34hF — The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) December 27, 2020

Huber leaves behind two sons, Brodie and Nolan, he had with Amanda Huber, who is also a wrestler professionally known as Synndy Synn.