Junior hockey player gets life ban after punching ref in face

A junior hockey player was banned by his league for life after he punched a referee in the face in an on-ice confrontation that was captured on video.

“The action taken today by a USPHL player is completely unacceptable,” Bob Turrow, the commissioner of the United States Premier Hockey League, wrote in a statement.

“The USPHL has zero tolerance for any player striking any official, at any time. The player in question’s actions have led to a lifetime ban. The incident is currently being investigated by local authorities and as such the USPHL will have no further comments at this time.”

Yahoo Sports reported the player was Paul Halloran, 20, of the South Shore Kings, a team based south of Boston.

Dave Jackson, a retired NHL referee, wrote on Twitter: “This is an inexcusable act and it’s why we’re losing minor hockey officials at an alarming rate. Imagine that was your son or daughter officiating.”

Halloran's profile on Elite Prospects says he was a top performer in the league in October, according to a USPHL website. Halloran's name has otherwise been removed from the site.

Halloran's contact information was not immediately accessible.

Dave O'Donnell, the coach of the South Shore Kings, did not respond to a request for comment.

The incident took place at Foxboro Sports Center Rink 2. The Foxboro Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.