Kansas City Chiefs outside linebackers coach Britt Reid is expected to sit out the Super Bowl after he was involved in a multi-vehicle crash Thursday night in Missouri in which two children were injured.

Reid, 35, is the son of Chiefs head coach Andy Reid.

Britt Reid linebackers coach for the Kansas City Chiefs Mark Brown / Getty Images file

NBC affiliate KSHB of Kansas City reported Friday that a Kansas City police officer reported smelling "a moderate odor of alcoholic beverages" and that Britt Reid's eyes were bloodshot and red.

The station based its reporting on a search warrant application.

The coach told an officer he'd had two or three drinks, KSHB said. Reid complained of stomach pain and was transported to an area hospital for treatment, the station reported.

He was not arrested. Blood was drawn for further investigation, according to KSHB.

Reid's pickup struck two vehicles — one that had run out of gas and the other that had pulled up to assist — on a freeway entrance ramp on Interstate 435 about 9 p.m., police said.

Two children, ages 4 and 5, were in the back of one of the struck vehicles and had to be hospitalized, one with life-threatening injuries, KSHB reported.

"The organization has been made aware of a multi-vehicle accident involving outside linebackers coach, Britt Reid," the Chiefs said in a statement Friday. "We are in the process of gathering information, and we will have no further comment at this time. Our thoughts are prayers are with everyone involved."

Reid will not coach during Sunday's game against the home team at Tampa Bay, according to NFL Network Insider reporter Ian Rapoport.

According to Montgomery County, Pennsylvania court records, Reid was charged with driving under the influence, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia in 2007. The next year, he was sentenced to up to six months behind bars.