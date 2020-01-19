Kansas City Chiefs beg 'bad luck' fan to stay home for AFC championship game

The Kansas City Chiefs will do just about anything to keep a "bad luck" fan at home during the championship game Sunday after he caught the attention of the internet for leaving just before the team's playoff comeback last week.
Charles Penn, affectionately dubbed "Bad Luck Chuck," became a social media star a week ago after he posted a video of himself leaving Arrowhead Stadium just before the Chiefs began a rally that overcame a 24-point deficit to beat the Houston Texans. Penn said he had to do it in the hopes that maybe he was the bad luck keeping the team from winning.
"Gotta leave man, it's the only hope," Penn said in the video.
The unlikely comeback secured the Chiefs a spot in the NFL's AFC championship game and a chance for redemption after the team lost the title last year to the New England Patriots.
Quarterback Patrick Mahomes told reporters that he hoped Penn would "watch the next game at home" after learning about the viral moment.
And the team refused to take any chances, offering Penn a slew of goodies to make his at-home viewing experience an enticing alternative. The Chiefs posted a video Saturday of their mascot and cheerleaders showing up to Penn's house with some gifts, including a new grill, a signed flag and a custom jersey.
“I will be nowhere near Arrowhead Stadium on game day, so you can believe that Chiefs Kingdom," Penn said in the video. "Don’t worry about me being in your presence."
The Chiefs face off against the Tennessee Titans at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, the winner of the game securing a spot in the Super Bowl on Feb 2. This marks the Chiefs' second-consecutive division championship game, though the Titans have not been to the AFC title game since their 2003 loss to the Oakland Raiders.
It's been exactly 50 years since the Chiefs won their one and only Super Bowl title, when they defeated the Minnesota Vikings in 1970. The team has not made it to a Super Bowl game since.