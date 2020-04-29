Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Bashaud Breeland was arrested in South Carolina Tuesday on multiple charges including marijuana possession and resisting an officer, according to an arrest report.
Breeland, 28, also faces charges of having alcohol with the seal broken in a vehicle, having an open container of beer or wine in a vehicle and driving without a license, according to York County Sheriff's Office spokesman Trent Faris.
A deputy saw Breeland and two other men smoking marijuana at a gas station in Fort Mill, on the border of North Carolina, about 15 miles south of Charlotte, the police report said.
When they saw the deputy, two suspects tried to flee on foot, and Breeland tried to drive away, but they eventually returned. A "strong odor of marijuana" was coming from the SUV Breeland was driving, the report said.
All three men were told they were being detained, according to the report. Breeland repeatedly tried to get away and resist arrest, at one point pushing the deputy. "Citizens standing near the incident pleaded with Breeland to stop resisting with deputy," the report said.
Once Breeland was finally handcuffed, he started cooperating and told the deputy that he had tried to hide a blunt when he saw the deputy, according to police.
Authorities searched Breeland's SUV and found "a large marijuana blunt" that weighed about 1.3 grams and about 3.2 grams of marijuana in the driver's seat door. Two open bottles of Corona beer and an open bottle of Patron tequila were also found in the car.
Breeland also allowed deputies to search his phone, according to the arrest report. They saw "several communications about drug transactions" and "several messages to dealers placing orders of large quantities of marijuana in bags like what was found in his driver’s door."
Breeland told police "he liked to smoke marijuana and was a marijuana enthusiast," the arrest report said.
Breeland was released from jail late Wednesday on a $2,362.50 bond, Faris said.
A short time later, Breeland tweeted, "Lot of people wanna speculate On my situation and don’t know the facts. I really was at a gas pump got approach by two guys police pulled up they throw something my car as police pulled up, which the cop saw and I was the one detained wit charges that really shouldn’t be charged."
"I'm not fighting to clear my name. I don't care what people think. I know the truth innocent until proven guilty," he added. Both tweets have since been deleted.
Kansas City Chiefs director of communications Brad Gee told NBC News that the club is aware of the incident but has no comment.
Breeland joined the Chiefs on a one-year contract last season after four seasons with the Washington Redskins and one season with the Green Bay Packers. Breeland had an interception during the Chiefs' 2019 Super Bowl LIV win over the San Francisco 49ers, and recently signed another one-year contract with the team.