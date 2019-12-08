Kansas City Chiefs equipment reportedly sent to wrong state, risking forfeit to Patriots

The Kansas City Chiefs reportedly risked forfeiting the team's highly anticipated match up against the New England Patriots after equipment was mistakenly sent to New Jersey.
The Chiefs equipment, including helmets and pads, was accidentally sent to Newark after it failed to get unloaded in Foxborough, Massachusetts, ESPN first reported.
Matt Derrick, a reporter for ChiefsDigest.com, tweeted Sunday afternoon that the gear arrived safely ahead of the game. The Massachusetts State Police confirmed on Twitter that the department escorted the equipment to the stadium.
"As much as we wouldn’t mind a forfeit for #PatsNation, but we did escort the delayed @Chiefs equipment from Logan to Foxboro. Game time can go as scheduled," the department said.
Had the equipment not arrived before the kickoff at 4:30 p.m. ET, the team would have faced a potential forfeit, according to ESPN.
The Kansas City Chiefs did not immediately respond to a request for comment from NBC News.
Sunday's game is expected to be a tense rematch between the two teams, who went into overtime during the AFC Championship game in January. The Chiefs lost to the Patriots in extra time as the team failed to gain possession of the ball after the coin toss.
The Patriots went on to defeat the Los Angeles Rams to win the franchise's sixth Super Bowl title.